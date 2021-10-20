Trade ideas thread - European session 20 October 2021

Daily thread to exchange ideas and to share your thoughts





The moves paint a light tilt towards being risk-on but equities sentiment is more measured as we get into European trading with US futures down 0.1% for the time being.





But higher Treasury yields is continuing to keep yen pairs perky and those are still ones that I am keeping close tabs on as seen over the past few weeks. CAD/JPY and GBP/JPY are still standouts among them but AUD/JPY is also trading at highs for the year now as it contests key resistance around 85.80 today:







With USD/JPY also knocking on the door of its November 2017 high at 114.73, there is still scope for further gains in yen pairs from a technical perspective. So, keep an eye out for that but any retracement (which I'd argue may come amid a risk-off turn) can be sharp following the quick rise over the past few weeks so be wary.





The dollar is keeping a fair bit more mixed on the day as commodity currencies are keeping a slight advance while the yen and franc are the laggards so far.