Trade ideas thread - European session 21 April 2021

EUR/USD held on to its 100-day moving average into the close, with the key resistance level seen at 1.2054 today and will be a key focus again. Near-term support is seen closer to 1.2000 with the 100-hour moving average at 1.2003.





GBP/USD also backed away after failing to breach 1.4000, falling to 1.3930 levels but holding above the 5-6 April swing highs for the time being at least.





USD/JPY continues to flirt with the 108.00 handle with the low earlier touching 107.88 amid the turnaround in Treasury yields; 10-year yields seen at 1.56% now.





The bearish reversal in AUD/JPY is also a cautionary signal, with the pair falling back towards the April lows, with sellers eyeing the 83.00 level.





The loonie is also a key focus ahead of the BOC later today with CAD/JPY having seen a bearish breakdown as it falls below the 23-24 March lows at 86.08-09 to its lowest level since 8 March at 85.70 currently with little in the way of a further drop.





Meanwhile, USD/CAD is testing short-term highs around 1.2620-47 and that will be a key region to watch in gauging any downside for the loonie post-BOC later.





It is still largely all about risk flows and technicals this week, so expect more of the same today as equities continue to pause for breath and pull back a little after having seen a solid run higher in the past three weeks.





With equities pulling back further from record highs, there has been a slight dent to the overall risk mood this month and that aided the dollar's recovery yesterday.