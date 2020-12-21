Trade ideas thread - European session 21 December 2020

Daily thread to exchange ideas and to share your thoughts









The quid has been smashed lower with cable dropping by more than 1% to around 1.3350 currently, just shy of testing the 61.8 retracement lower of its swing higher since 11 December - seen at 1.3322.





EUR/GBP has also pushed higher after the opening gap up to above 0.9100 currently.





Elsewhere, the stronger dollar is seeing some modest strength with EUR/USD falling back below 1.2200 and trading in between its key hourly moving averages of 1.2164 and 1.2205. The same goes for AUD/USD in between 0.7544 and 0.7581.





Just be reminded that while there is still some decent liquidity in the market for now, this is still Christmas trading week and year-end trading conditions apply.





The greenback is seizing some near-term control but it may be tough to square up the moves this week due to the holiday and year-end period for the most part.





Among the standout performers today is silver, as it trades by nearly 6% higher above $27 to its highest levels since September. Gold is also up by over 1% and testing its 100-day moving average close to $1,904 levels ahead of European trading.





Amid what looks to be a bit of a frenetic end to the year, precious metals have proven to be among the clearer trades on the back of the typical seasonal patterns.





What are your views on the market right now? Share your thoughts/ideas with the ForexLive community here.





The dollar is staking a claim to try and hold its ground in trading this week as we see a a modest pullback in the major currencies space, with the pound leading losses amid Brexit and virus woes in the UK over the weekend.