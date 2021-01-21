Trade ideas thread - European session 21 January 2021

Daily thread to exchange ideas and to share your thoughts









GBP/USD is back up to test 1.3700 again after a failed attempt to hold a break above the key level yesterday. Meanwhile, EUR/USD has recovered from a drop below 1.2100 to move back above that to test key near-term levels once again.





Price is now contesting the 200-hour moving average @ 1.2134 to start the session.





USD/JPY is continuing its track lower, building on the rejection from key trendline resistance levels closer and just above the 104.00 handle.





Commodity currencies are gathering steam once again with AUD/USD up 0.3% to near some minor resistance at 0.7780-90 while NZD/USD is taking a look back above the 0.7200 handle, eyeing some minor resistance closer to 0.7240.





Elsewhere, precious metals are putting on a solid showing on the rebound yesterday with gold breaking out from its recent consolidation range.





There is some resistance closer to the 100-day moving average and 50.0 retracement level of the recent swing move lower just above $1,880 though.





And silver is knocking on the door of $26 as it climbs to fresh highs in nearly two weeks, before the big drop came about - similar to gold.





The Fed put is still a key factor driving the moves in my view as the market settles into a calmer mood with little else to focus on besides stimulus/spending talk for now.





There might be some elements of profit-taking and retracement before the weekend but unless there is a shift in the prevailing market theme, I would say it will be hard to argue against the 'back to basics' approach in Q1 trading.





The risk train marches on as equities are looking poised for another positive day ahead of European trading, with the dollar floundering across the board.