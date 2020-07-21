Trade ideas thread - European session 21 July 2020

Daily thread to exchange ideas and to share your thoughts

It is a bit of a mixed start to the day, though the notable mover is the euro after it fell from 1.1460 levels to a low of 1.1423 after European leaders officially reached a compromise on the recovery fund in the wee hours of the night.









The dollar is mixed across the board but overall changes are still rather minimal, with tighter ranges still observed for the most part across major currencies.





European equities are set to open with more buoyant tones following the recovery fund agreement, and that is keeping US futures a tad more optimistic as well.





The thing to note about US stocks is that the S&P 500 managed to break above key daily resistance at 3,233 to 3,235 in trading yesterday. The index closed at its highest level since February and risk buyers are looking more poised as such.





For major currencies, AUD/USD will be an interesting spot to watch if it can break daily resistance at 0.7032 and the June high at 0.7063.





USD/CAD is also continuing to knock on the door of its 200-day moving average at 1.3512 and that will be a key spot to watch today with Canadian retail sales data due.





Elsewhere, cable is also looking perky but is staying under its own 200-day moving average near 1.2700. That will be a key make-or-break spot to watch as well, with the focus turning towards these key levels on dollar pairs amid the current risk mood.





What are your views on the market right now? Share your thoughts/ideas with the ForexLive community here.













