Trade ideas thread - European session 21 May 2021

Equities struggled early in Europe before turning around to close higher in US trading and the modestly positive rebound is sticking for now, with US futures up 0.2%.





It is still early in the day and the market could still be fidgety given the rough start to the week but as has been the case before, there is still a lot of conviction seen in dip buyers as long as the Fed continues to stick to the current script.





Inflation fears may create more volatility and a choppier environment but overall appetite is still there as evident by the case in point yesterday.





Looking at FX, the dollar remains vulnerable and keep an eye on that 1.4200 level in GBP/USD as well as the February high @ 1.2243 in EUR/USD.





Those will be two key points in gauging any breakout/extension in the recent run.





Elsewhere, Bitcoin is stabilising in and around $40,000 still in what will be a key next few days for cryptocurrencies in general. The weekend should be interesting.





Another day, another dip buying opportunity. Or so was the case yesterday at least.