Trade ideas thread - European session 21 November 2019

Softer headlines overnight weighed on risk trades only for China's Liu He to help out with sentiment a little after saying that they remain "cautiously optimistic" over a deal.





My view is that markets are looking too much into said remarks but given how they lapped up the "positive" remarks from US officials since last week, it's hardly surprising.





I still don't think a deal is that close to being struck but who really knows how much the two sides are actually negotiating behind the scenes to make things work.





There is no doubt the signs are ominous and I think markets are severely underpricing odds of talks collapsing at any given time from hereon. But we'll see how things play out.





I reckon there may be another face-to-face meeting to try and resolve the differences and if that fails, perhaps that would be the end of the current phase of negotiations (again).





As usual, the yen and gold remain the two key assets I'm eyeing for a more trendy move based on how talks play out in the coming weeks. Otherwise, it's back to the day-to-day choppiness and looking for intraday opportunities while rending on prevailing sentiment.





Good day, everyone! Hope you're all doing well as we get things going in the session. Major currencies are sitting little changed after a bit of back and forth in the trade rhetoric.