Trade ideas thread - European session 21 October 2021

Of note, GBP/JPY is nearing a test of its 100-hour moving average @ 157.33 while CAD/JPY is contesting its own 100-hour moving average @ 92.48 currently, so keep an eye out on that as the near-term bias may look to turn more neutral on the week.





The bigger picture outlook still bodes well but the shift in near-term bias may see a reason for the near-term momentum to pause a little as US equities also close in on record highs, perhaps providing some scope for profit-taking activity.





US futures are seen down slightly so far on the day, with S&P 500 futures now down 0.3%.





But the November to December period generally is a positive one for US stocks i.e. Santa Claus rally so the seasonals at least point towards more optimistic risk momentum in the final few weeks of the year.





That said, we do have the Fed's expected taper announcement to contend with this time around, not to mention growing risks of central bank tightening across the globe amid the threat of rising inflation pressures.





The dollar and yen are keeping a light advance on the day with the latter in particular gaining some decent ground as yen pairs pull back a little from the recent highs.