Trade ideas thread - European session 21 September 2020

Daily thread to exchange ideas and to share your thoughts





If that breaks, we could see sell stops triggered and that could lead to another bout of dollar selling and risk aversion in general across the market.





Elsewhere, US stocks are still the key area to watch as we start the week - after having seen the S&P 500 and Nasdaq hold above the previous September low last week:













Those same levels are going to be key once again this week as we try to figure out if the drop at the start of September has more to it than just a slight "correction".







For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus

What are your views on the market right now? Share your thoughts/ideas with the ForexLive community here.









The dollar is weaker to start the day, as we see the greenback continue to struggle for any decent momentum even from last week. A key spot to watch will be USD/JPY as the pair holds just above the 31 July low @ 104.19.