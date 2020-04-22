Trade ideas thread - European session 22 April 2020

Daily thread to exchange ideas and to share your thoughts





US stocks suffered a beating yesterday and futures are more muted in trading so far today. Treasuries are also keeping slightly more bid, allowing the yen to keep a little firmer.











See here for global coronavirus case data

The dollar is also holding its ground, with not much key movement among major currencies thus far. The aussie saw a slight squeeze higher earlier, but that faded for the most part after running into the key hourly moving averages in AUD/USD.

Meanwhile, the loonie is still keeping a little pressured on the day but the changes (as seen above) between dollar pairs are still relatively contained.





Another key spot to watch in my view will be the spread in euro area bond yields. The BTP-Bund yields spread is starting to bubble up again and that may set off alarm bells at the ECB, and they could potentially step in with more stimulus measures.





What are your views on the market right now? Share your thoughts/ideas with the ForexLive community here.















The key focus in the market remains on oil but there are spillover risks that are also of concern and that is being reflected by the risk mood so far to start the new week.