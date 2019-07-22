Trade ideas thread - European session 22 July 2019

Daily thread to exchange ideas and to share your thoughts





The yen and franc are a little weaker while the dollar is holding steady for the most part as market focus shifts to major central bank decisions over the next two weeks. Oil is a decent mover on the day though, up by more than 1% on the back of Middle East tensions still involving Iran and the UK.





Other than that, markets are looking more subdued as traders and investors will have little else to do but wait until we clear central bank hurdles to come before committing to any firm trading decisions as we look to close out the month.

















Happy Monday, everyone! Hope you're all doing well as we get things going here on the session. It's been a quiet one to start the week with only minor movements seen across major currencies so far.