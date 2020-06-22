Trade ideas thread - European session 22 June 2020

Daily thread to exchange ideas and to share your thoughts









Meanwhile, the dollar and yen are on the back foot after having firmed towards the end of last week amid some jitters in the risk mood with coronavirus fears returning.





On that note, the market is brushing aside the latest developments with US futures also keeping higher by around 0.5% at the moment ahead of European trading.







That is seeing EUR/USD move back to 1.1200 and GBP/USD inching towards a retake of 1.2400 but the near-term biases are still siding with the dollar - for now at least.

It is still all about the risk mood at the moment and it feels like the market may enjoy some reprieve for now ahead of the next update of US coronavirus figures later today.





The weekend count is always tricky to gauge but more often than not, the reporting tends to show an under-count and that could work in favour of dip buyers. But if the numbers are somehow bad, that may inject fresh worries as we look to start the week.





What are your views on the market right now?















The market is in sort of "recovery mode" after the softer start at the open earlier today, with the likes of the aussie and kiwi gapping lower only to trade higher currently.