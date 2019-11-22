Trade ideas thread - European session 22 November 2019

Daily thread to exchange ideas and to share your thoughts





The US-China trade rhetoric continues to be as confusing as ever and that is not helping give markets a sense of security or confidence to go running into any trends.





For today, if you're looking at the aussie, just be wary of large expiries at 0.6795 in AUD/USD as that may help to limit any upside potential in spot price movement.





Otherwise, the first bit of action may stem from the euro as we look towards the November flash PMI readings in the region later today. In the big picture though, it is still all about the risk mood so be wary of more potential trade headlines.





What are your views on the market right now? Share your thoughts/ideas with the ForexLive community here.











Happy Friday, everyone! Hope you're all doing well as we get things going in the European morning session. It's been a quiet one to start the day as trading ranges remain tight amid some steadiness in the market ahead of the weekend.