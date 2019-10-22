Trade ideas thread - European session 22 October 2019

Daily thread to exchange ideas and to share your thoughts





Overnight, we saw the S&P 500 push past the 3,000 level again with futures pointing to a further 0.2% gain currently. That is keeping the risk mood slightly more optimistic, though not all risk trades are reacting similarly.





Of note, gold is still very much caught in limbo between $1,480 to $1,500 and although the dollar has been softening, it still remains to be seen if this will lead to any long-term weakness in the greenback for the time being.





Looking ahead, it's still all about Brexit and the pound with cable waiting for a pop above the 1.3000 handle. Let's see if Johnson will have the numbers to back the pound from a fundamental perspective later on.





What are your views on the market right now? Share your thoughts/ideas with the ForexLive community here.





Good day, everyone! Hope you're all doing well as we get things going in the European session. The aussie and kiwi - the latter especially - are continuing their recent good form as they push higher amid some positive tones in markets.