Trade ideas thread - European session 22 October 2019
Daily thread to exchange ideas and to share your thoughtsGood day, everyone! Hope you're all doing well as we get things going in the European session. The aussie and kiwi - the latter especially - are continuing their recent good form as they push higher amid some positive tones in markets.
Overnight, we saw the S&P 500 push past the 3,000 level again with futures pointing to a further 0.2% gain currently. That is keeping the risk mood slightly more optimistic, though not all risk trades are reacting similarly.
Of note, gold is still very much caught in limbo between $1,480 to $1,500 and although the dollar has been softening, it still remains to be seen if this will lead to any long-term weakness in the greenback for the time being.
Looking ahead, it's still all about Brexit and the pound with cable waiting for a pop above the 1.3000 handle. Let's see if Johnson will have the numbers to back the pound from a fundamental perspective later on.
