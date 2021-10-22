Trade ideas thread - European session 22 October 2021

Daily thread to exchange ideas and to share your thoughts





There might be scope for some follow through moves in Europe later but the mixed sentiment in US futures may not offer up any straightforward risk rally for now.





Higher yields is still part of the consideration and that is weighing on Nasdaq futures, which are down 0.5% at the moment. 10-year Treasury yields are seen at 1.68% currently after having clipped 1.70% briefly in trading overnight.





The dollar is still keeping somewhat mixed with yen pairs looking more tepid still after yesterday's breather. CAD/JPY tracked below its 100-hour moving average yesterday only to be defended by its 200-hour moving average but the bounce today is falling short of cracking the former at 92.46, with the pair now holding at 92.25.





Likewise, we've seen the likes of AUD/JPY and GBP/JPY also track below their respective 100-hour moving averages, so there has been some loss in momentum for yen pairs.











Commodity currencies are keeping mild gains as we get things going on the day, following news that Evergrande has at least avoided a formal default on 23 October.