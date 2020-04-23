Trade ideas thread - European session 23 April 2020

Daily thread to exchange ideas and to share your thoughts

Major currencies are starting to move a little, but not by a whole lot so far today with the dollar sitting mildly lower ahead of European trading.













EUR/USD nears a test of 1.0800 after failing to hold a break above its 100-hour moving average, while AUD/USD fell back after backing off from its 200-hour moving average.







See here for global coronavirus case data

On the other hand, gold is breaking higher after moving above both its key hourly moving averages and keeping above $1,700 still.

The risk mood remains more tepid for now with US stocks having recovered some ground after the struggle seen in the first two days of the week. The S&P 500 fell short of closing above 2,800 though and futures are keeping mildly lower on the day currently.





Oil market jitters are starting to calm down but we are still very much in the eye of the coronavirus storm. The market will be looking to focus on the next key theme, so let's see what that will be and if another monumental US weekly jobless claims will shake things up.





What are your views on the market right now? Share your thoughts/ideas with the ForexLive community here.















The greenback was largely softer yesterday before recouping losses towards the end of the day, leaving for mixed tones right now.