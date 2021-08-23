Trade ideas thread - European session 23 August 2021

Daily thread to exchange ideas and to share your thoughts





The loonie is leading the charge in the major currencies space, after having seen a late turnaround in CAD/JPY last week to prevent a drop that validated the head-and-shoulders pattern as feared here . Here's a look at the chart now:









That's quite something that buyers have salvaged on the daily close.





Meanwhile, the dollar is weaker to start the week as the focus to start the week is on the lesser likelihood of any major pivot to the taper narrative at Jackson Hole.





EUR/USD has moved back up above 1.1700 while NZD/USD is up 0.3% despite New Zealand extending lockdown until Friday as the virus situation remains tense.





Given the early focus on Jackson Hole, I reckon we could see some follow through trades play out over the next few days but just be wary that over-extensive headlines concerning the delta variant may have more significant consequences for the market in the bigger picture. Some thoughts about that from last week here





What are your views on the market right now?














