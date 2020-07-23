Trade ideas thread - European session 23 July 2020

Daily thread to exchange ideas and to share your thoughts









That said, the greenback looks to be hanging by a thread as risk trades are continuing to look poised heading into the latter stages of the week.





EUR/USD is starting to look towards 1.1600 with AUD/USD also still staying underpinned with buyers taking aim at the 0.7200 level next.





Elsewhere, GBP/USD is keeping above its 200-day moving average while USD/CAD is tracking just under 1.3400 upon a break of its own 200-day moving average this week.





Gold and silver are taking more of a breather, with the former pulling back slightly after yet another solid day of gains yesterday. I wouldn't blame investors for profit-taking at these levels, but buyers will be extremely poised to re-enter on any dips at this stage.











The dollar is keeping mildly weaker to start the session, though major currency ranges remain relatively narrow still for the time being.