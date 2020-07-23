Trade ideas thread - European session 23 July 2020
Daily thread to exchange ideas and to share your thoughtsThe dollar is keeping mildly weaker to start the session, though major currency ranges remain relatively narrow still for the time being.
That said, the greenback looks to be hanging by a thread as risk trades are continuing to look poised heading into the latter stages of the week.
EUR/USD is starting to look towards 1.1600 with AUD/USD also still staying underpinned with buyers taking aim at the 0.7200 level next.
Elsewhere, GBP/USD is keeping above its 200-day moving average while USD/CAD is tracking just under 1.3400 upon a break of its own 200-day moving average this week.
Gold and silver are taking more of a breather, with the former pulling back slightly after yet another solid day of gains yesterday. I wouldn't blame investors for profit-taking at these levels, but buyers will be extremely poised to re-enter on any dips at this stage.
