Trade ideas thread - European session 23 July 2021

10-year Treasury yields are still resting below 1.30% and that suggests some room for trepidation despite the risk bounce after the Monday rout.





That said, there are some spots in the market which are still playing out well with the technical bounce in oil being one of them. Price is down 0.3% to $71.60 today but the fact that oil has erased its Monday drop speaks a lot about sentiment towards the commodity.





Besides that, AUD/NZD is finding itself constantly rejected at 1.0600 on the week and still looks poised for a test of the 3 February low @ 1.0540 for starters.





The market focus will soon turn to the FOMC meeting next week so dollar pairs may be more of a guessing game from this point on, so just be wary of that.





What are your views on the market right now? Share your thoughts/ideas with the ForexLive community here.





Risk jitters were relatively short-lived yesterday as dip buyers showed that they do mean business with the bounce in the past two days. That said, the bond market is still not signaling the all clear and that is something to take note of.