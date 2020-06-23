Trade ideas thread - European session 23 June 2020

Daily thread to exchange ideas and to share your thoughts





The little change in the currencies space belies the wild moves seen earlier in the day, with the whole Navarro fiasco sending risk trades lower before hitting the reset button.

Despite the mishap and the mess, investors are keeping more calm as we look towards European trading with US futures also recouping the losses earlier to trade more flat:









Essentially, we're back to where things were pre-Navarro with the focus in overnight trading being on US stocks rallying once again amid more stimulus talk by Trump.





The dollar and yen were weaker in trading yesterday and the focus on risk will continue to put the main action on both currencies once again in the day ahead.





For now, the market is keeping calmer ahead of the June PMI releases in Europe. I wouldn't expect that to be much of a factor but it doesn't take much these days to allow investors to take things with a 'glass half-full' approach.





What are your views on the market right now? Share your thoughts/ideas with the ForexLive community here.













