Trade ideas thread - European session 23 March 2021

That has seen the kiwi fall subsequently with little reprieve as NZD/USD breaks below key technical levels below 0.7100 now as it trades closer to session lows of 0.7070. The chart shows little support now standing in the way of a drop towards 0.7000.





The softer mood in the kiwi is also indirectly dragging the aussie lower with AUD/USD weighed down to fresh two-week lows at 0.7673. The early March lows @ 0.7621-22 and the 100-day moving average @ 0.7610 will be key levels to watch on the week.





Meanwhile, equities are keeping slightly more defensive with US and European futures weighed down by the softer mood in Asia. Lower Treasury yields isn't quite leading to a reprieve so far today but we'll see if sentiment turns later in European trading.





Elsewhere, gold continues to track more sideways since the end of last week as buyers are still keeping a defense of its 200-hour moving average. Price is little changed so far today around $1,738 with little poise to really retest last week's high of $1,755 either.





As Treasuries keep calmer once again today, market participants will go in search of more clues elsewhere on how to proceed on the week.





