Trade ideas thread - European session 23 November 2020

The dollar is slightly weaker to start the day as we get things going, with US futures seen up by ~0.3% as the push and pull continues.





The pound is leading gains as the mood music surrounding Brexit talks continue to be more optimistic for now. Negotiations are set to continue this week and we'll have to wait and see how things will play out, especially on the key outstanding issues.





Cable is in a good spot as buyers seek to establish a firm break above 1.3300, with little in the way of a retest of the 1.3400 handle and potentially the 1 September high @ 1.3483.





NZD/USD is also trading higher as buyers try to poke and prod at the 2019 highs around 0.6939-41 and also the December 2018 high of 0.6969.





Elsewhere, the dollar story is still pretty much the same across the other pairs with EUR/USD notably seeing gains limited by 1.1900 still.





The dollar may be struggling but the euro outlook is also tepid amid the struggle to deal with the health crisis and setbacks to the euro recovery fund.





The struggle in Eurozone long-term inflation expectations could be a sign of things to come for the euro, with 10-year bund yields continuing to fade the Pfizer vaccine pop from two weeks ago. Yields are now at -0.58% after having moved to -0.47% at the time.





The same applies for Treasury yields and that sort of underscores the market sentiment towards the US and Eurozone economies amid the virus and fiscal situations.





As such, the push and pull continues though just be aware that this is sort of a three-day trading week with the Thanksgiving holiday coming up.





What are your views on the market right now?





It is still all to play for as we get things started on the new week. US equities wrapped up Friday trading a little softer but nothing to really suggest any massive breakdown in risk momentum just yet.