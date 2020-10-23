Trade ideas thread - European session 23 October 2020

Daily thread to exchange ideas and to share your thoughts

The dollar is keeping slightly firmer to start the day, keeping steadier after posting modest gains in trading yesterday.









The yen is also up there currently, with USD/JPY seen moving away from levels close to 105.00 with AUD/JPY also backing off after a test of its 200-hour moving average just above 74.80 and is now tracking back below its 100-hour moving average close to 74.40.





The risk mood is arguably more neutral and tepid as we look towards European trading, with Asian stocks looking a bit more mixed while US futures are close to flat levels after the presidential debate earlier did not provide any major drama.





The dollar's slight push now sees it in more neutral territory against the euro, with EUR/USD near 1.1800 but seen below its 100-hour moving average at 1.1812.





Euro area PMI data later will be a key focus for European stocks and the single currency.





Meanwhile, cable continues to track lower towards 1.3060 and the push under 1.3074-83 is very much keeping sellers poised to start the session.





The 100-hour moving average in the pair is seen closer towards 1.3027, and will be a key near-term level to watch in case the downside move extends later.





As stimulus talks continue to drag on, hopes for a pre-election deal are fading further towards the end of the week.





Expect more headline risks involving that to dictate the mood today but eventually, the market will have to focus on election risks one way or another in the coming ten days.

















What are your views on the market right now? Share your thoughts/ideas with the ForexLive community here.