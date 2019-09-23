Trade ideas thread - European session 23 September 2019

Daily thread to exchange ideas and to share your thoughts





Greetings one and all as we get into a new week. I will be keeping the fires burning while Justin takes a break. So far it has been a quiet start, with a Japanese holiday and not much on the data front for the European session.





PM Johnson has been dampening expectations of any Brexit breakthrough which has seen some GBP weakness in the last hour. The song selection for today has to be from the ground breaking Groove Armada with 'whatever, whenever, you like' as Boris Johnson's theme tune for his Brexit talks with Tusk. 'whatever, whenever, however you like....'





So, over to you - what trade ideas are you thinking of/in?







