Trade ideas thread - European session 23 September 2020

The greenback is staying in a good spot as we see EUR/USD threaten a break under 1.1700, slipping to its weakest levels since 27 July while gold is also easing under $1,900.





AUD/USD is also in a precarious spot as it hits its lowest level since 12 August and inches closer towards the 0.7100 handle. Of note, price action is threatening a fall back under its 200-week moving average @ 0.7246 at the moment.





Elsewhere, the pound is still being pressured on multiple fronts and that sees cable price action challenging its key daily moving averages right now - much like yesterday.





US futures are looking more flat today as the push and pull continues to start the week. The risk mood will also be a key spot to watch alongside the dollar technicals as we navigate through the sessions ahead.





