Trade ideas thread - European session 23 September 2021

Daily thread to exchange ideas and to share your thoughts





US futures are up 0.3% and that is keeping the overall mood steadier ahead of Europe.





The dollar is little changed for the most part, only trading a touch lower against the euro, pound and loonie so far on the day.





EUR/USD has large option expiries at 1.1700 today so that is likely to keep price action more contained while USD/CAD is playing around its key hourly moving averages at 1.2718 and 1.2773 so that leaves some room to roam around.





As for the pound, a lot will ride on the BOE decision later in the day.





But for now, even with Treasury yields less excitable, the dollar is keeping in good standing post-Fed and I'd argue that it is likely to keep up until the end of the week. However, as equities are still roaring, be wary of a risk-on extension across other markets too.





What are your views on the market right now? Share your thoughts/ideas with the ForexLive community here.











Fed taper? No problemo. Equities continue to shine as the market is feeding off calmer tones surrounding Evergrande as we carry on through the week.