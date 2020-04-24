Trade ideas thread - European session 24 April 2020

Daily thread to exchange ideas and to share your thoughts









The risk mood is also a little more cautious as we see US futures down by about 0.5% with Asian equities also keeping at the lows towards the latter stages of the session.





The market still seems to be trying to make sense of everything, as there's still so much to weigh up when you look at coronavirus developments right now.





Countries are slowly starting to ease lockdown measures but is there a chance that we will see a secondary outbreak? We are slowly reaching the phase where we will learn to live with the virus but what happens if this new "normal" takes much longer to adjust to? Central banks and governments have introduced a host of stimulus measures but is it enough if the global economy isn't on track for a speedy recovery? Oil prices are stabilising after the chaos in the May contract but the fundamentals remain the same, so will we see a potential crash repeat? See here for global coronavirus case data



Plenty of questions but still very little clarity on how the future will look, and this is a situation where every country will have to slowly figure out until someone strikes the right balance. Then, we will see a case of "monkey see, monkey do" again - similar to lockdowns.





What are your views on the market right now? Share your thoughts/ideas with the ForexLive community here.















Apart from a slight pullback in the aussie and kiwi, major currencies are keeping more tepid or the most part as we look towards European trading.