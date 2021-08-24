Trade ideas thread - European session 24 August 2021

Daily thread to exchange ideas and to share your thoughts





As highlighted yesterday, CAD/JPY in particular has risen from the dead and the technicals are aligning back to the fundamental argument in the pair. That said, delta variant concerns and Jackson Hole are still two big factors to watch this week.





Besides that, the loonie is also helped by oil's latest bounce close from the May lows, though the 200-hour moving average is now limiting gains closer to $66.28.





I would expect risk trades to hold up barring any major headline surprises but given how the market will position itself for risks going into Jackson Hole, there might be some light pushing and pulling in the days ahead.





Other than the focus on tapering, just be wary of the Fed's acknowledgment (if any) towards the delta variant and its impact on the economic outlook.





What are your views on the market right now? Share your thoughts/ideas with the ForexLive community here.





It's a quiet start to the day but risk trades are continuing to hold up as commodity currencies are still in a good spot on a bounce against the dollar and yen so far.