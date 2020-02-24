Trade ideas thread - European session 24 February 2020

Daily thread to exchange ideas and to share your thoughts





In the currencies space, the aussie and kiwi continue to stay pressured while the yen is still facing an identity crisis - USD/JPY fell initially before paring all losses currently.





Meanwhile, the greenback keeps more firm amid the softer risk mood, seeing gains against the euro and pound as well. The market landscape is basically a sea of red with equities and futures down and bond yields also sitting lower as virus fears continue to play out.







Fears of a global pandemic and a hit to global growth are playing on investors' minds for now but hey, China says that things are getting better. So, no need to panic right?





Well, let's see if they will continue with stimulus measures to prop up the economy then. That should provide a clearer indication of the situation on the ground at this stage.





What are your views on the market right now? Share your thoughts/ideas with the ForexLive community here.















Good day, everyone! Hope you all had a great weekend and that you're all ready for the new trading week ahead. It's a risk-off start to the day with gold continuing to flourish, seeing gains of over 1% although off highs in early Asia Pacific trading.