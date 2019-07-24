Trade ideas thread - European session 24 July 2019

Daily thread to exchange ideas and to share your thoughts





The dollar holds steady as major currencies continue to sit in a narrow range for the most part. The aussie is the only notable mover as it is weighed down by weaker data and as Westpac calls for an earlier rate cut by the RBA.





As we approach the start of central bank drama this month, do be aware that US-China trade talks are set to resume next week and that could also influence markets and possibly the Fed decision/language on 31 July.





A 25 bps rate cut by the Fed is a foregone conclusion but a 50 bps rate cut at this point should be all but out the window.





But first thing's first, let's deal with euro area PMI data and see how that could shift expectations ahead of the ECB meeting tomorrow.





What are your views on the market right now? Share your thoughts/ideas with the ForexLive community here.





Happy hump day, everyone! Hope you're doing fine as we get things going here in the European morning session. It's been a relatively quieter start to the trading day so far as we inch closer towards the ECB monetary policy meeting decision tomorrow.