Trade ideas thread - European session 24 July 2020

The yen leads gains on the back of that sentiment, with Treasury yields also seen inching back towards the lower bound of its trading range since April. The dollar is also keeping slightly firmer across the board as a result.





With additional US stimulus also seeing some setback as it gets pushed further by a week, it is making for some uneasiness in markets in general.





Investors have braved through plenty of negative news over the past few weeks but the burden of the overall situation isn't exactly getting any lighter by the day.





US coronavirus cases (deaths and hospitalisations too) are continuing to climb, the US fiscal cliff at the month end is fast approaching, US-China tensions are resurfacing, and there are ongoing secondary virus outbreaks preventing the resumption of global travel.





Add to the fact that uncertainty surrounding the US election is also starting to be more of a factor, it is giving investors numerous reasons to be watching their backs.





Let's see if today will be one where dip buyers brush aside those worries or we may start to see some added element of uncertainty to close out the week.







It is risk-off in trading so far today as the retreat in US equities overnight paired with ongoing US-China tensions are keeping markets on the defensive for the time being.