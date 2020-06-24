Trade ideas thread - European session 24 June 2020

Daily thread to exchange ideas and to share your thoughts









The dollar was weaker once again in overnight trading and we are seeing the likes of EUR/USD holding above 1.1300 and GBP/USD breaking back above its 100-day moving average in a move above the 1.2500 handle.





That said, I would argue that it's still a bit hard to make firm conclusions on the risk mood in the market at the moment.





The S&P 500 closed higher but failed to take out resistance around the 3,153 to 3,155 region, while the Dow also failed to clinch a break above its 200-day moving average.





Unless we observe a more bullish break in that regard, we may still be in for a more choppy period for the moment. US futures are also looking less enthused today, keeping closer to flat levels but let's see how things will pan out in the session ahead.





Despite investors largely brushing aside the rising US coronavirus figures, that is still a spot to be mindful about. Much like before, it doesn't matter until it matters so yeah.





Another spot to watch is gold as the commodity looks set to run with the bullish breakout and buyers are looking to keep some conviction for a move towards $1,800 potentially.







Besides a nudge lower in the kiwi due to the RBNZ jawboning the currency, major currencies are keeping in tighter ranges for the most part as risk sentiment remains more tepid going into European morning trade today.