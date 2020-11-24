Trade ideas thread - European session 24 November 2020

Daily thread to exchange ideas and to share your thoughts





EUR/USD backed away from 1.1900 while GBP/USD also climbed down after coming close to a test of 1.3400. Meanwhile, AUD/USD continues to see gains limited closer to 0.7340.









The dollar is keeping slightly weaker to start the day as the risk mood keeps more positive, with US futures sitting higher after a solid close from Wall Street yesterday.





Another key focus is gold as it broke down to its weakest levels since July as support close to $1,850 gave way. There is little stopping a move towards $1,800 and its 200-day moving average around $1,796 next and that will be a key region to watch.





This was the flush lower that dip buyers would have been hoping for and it makes for a good argument to get back in again once there is a push closer to key technical support.





I would argue even more so if there is a deeper correction towards the May to June consolidation range around $1,720-50.





The vaccine focus may place a headwind on gold bids but as long as central banks are still going to keep easy policy in place for many more years, dollar debasement just adds to reason why gold should still push higher rather than lower in the big picture.





But we'll see how that idea plays out as we move along over the next 6-12 months.











The dollar put up a strong showing yesterday after some more upbeat US data but perhaps it is also a bit of a squeeze upon running into some key technical levels.