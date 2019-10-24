Trade ideas thread - European session 24 October 2019

Daily thread to exchange ideas and to share your thoughts





That said, there is still plenty more before the week ends with US vice president Mike Pence's speech the one to watch out for today before we hear from the EU about how long they will extend the Brexit deadline for.





But until we get there, markets are caught in a bit of a limbo still with risk trades also keenly eyeing what Pence has to say about US-China tensions. It could yet be a big one that dictates how risk trades behave as we move towards the month end.





In that regard, I'm still watching gold for any potential breakout and so let's see if we do get a catalyst to help with that later today.







ForexLive

What are your views on the market right now? Share your thoughts/ideas with the ForexLive community here.









Good day, everyone! Hope you're all doing well as we get things going in the session ahead. It's been a quieter start to the day as markets keep the calm for the time being.