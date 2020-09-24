Trade ideas thread - European session 24 September 2020

Daily thread to exchange ideas and to share your thoughts









Elsewhere, gold is also slipping further below $1,900 and is moving towards its 100-day moving average @ $1,843.82 and that will be a key spot to watch as to whether or not the risk/dollar momentum still has more room to play out this week.





On that note, the selloff in equities can still be argued to be more corrective for now but it feels like we are threading a very fine line between 'healthy selling' and 'panic selling'.





US futures are hinting at a slight drop for now but another ugly day like the one yesterday could easily spark extreme jitters and fears in the market.





That will also help to turn the supposed 'dollar squeeze' into more of a liquidity crunch, which may justify more inflows into the dollar over the next few sessions at least.





Regardless, it is tough to argue against the technicals as the flight to cash is continuing to play out for the moment. The question is, how much more can this go? That really depends on the state of play and mainly if equities are going to capitulate.





















There are two key spots to watch in the market right now, being the dollar resurgence and the equities selloff. The former is still keeping pace today, with the greenback advancing mostly against the commodity currencies bloc ahead of European trading.