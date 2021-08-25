Trade ideas thread - European session 25 August 2021

Daily thread to exchange ideas and to share your thoughts





There might be a bit more of a push and pull in the sessions ahead as the market sorts out positioning ahead of the key risk event but even if there are signs of a broader risk retreat, I'd expect dip buyers to step in for US equities in particular.





10-year Treasury yields are keeping near 1.30% so that is one to watch in case it extends to further yen weakness. That's one to watch for yen crosses this week amid a solid rebound in the likes of CAD/JPY and AUD/JPY.





Elsewhere, oil is also likely to see gains capped at it meets the 100-day moving average in just below $68 after the rebound in the past two days.





A lot still rides on what we'll be hearing from Powell & co. later in the week so until then, there is likely to be no major conviction plays in the market with tighter ranges observed.





What are your views on the market right now? Share your thoughts/ideas with the ForexLive community here.














