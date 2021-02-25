Trade ideas thread - European session 25 February 2021

Daily thread to exchange ideas and to share your thoughts









With Treasury yields still on the climb, the yen remains in a tough spot with USD/JPY itself knocking on the door of a break above 106.00 for now.





EUR/USD is still sticking around key resistance close to 1.2170-95 with buyers not really able to shake off that range for the time being.





But the dollar is facing more pressure against the commodity currencies with AUD/USD closing in on 0.8000 and NZD/USD trading above 0.7400 - highest since January 2018.





Meanwhile, USD/CAD is trading to three-year lows with price briefly clipping below 1.2500 earlier today - the first time since February 2018.





This comes as oil prices continue to show more poise as the rally extends despite talk of OPEC+ ramping up production in the months ahead.





As much as the equities rebound is yet another signal that easy money and dip buying is the way to go, the latest moves in the bond market (higher yields) and the commodities rally does leave some food for thought in the bigger picture.





Is the only thing that matters really the Fed and the printing press? Or will higher yields and a broad commodities rally eventually bite at equities performance this year?





As much as the latter factors are reasonable arguments based on historical examples, have we ever truly been placed in a market environment such as this one? One that is largely protected by central banks and easy money flowing everywhere.





Easy money has already blown away the virus crisis quite easily since April last year. Will it continue to do the same in the months ahead before the Fed changes its mind or gets bullied by the market into such a decision? Only time will tell.







Major currencies are little changed to start the day, with the dollar keeping staying rather vulnerable as equities kept with the rebound since trading yesterday.