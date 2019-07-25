Trade ideas thread - European session 25 July 2019

Daily thread to exchange ideas and to share your thoughts





Major currencies are still trading in narrow ranges for the most part as they sit under 20 pips against the dollar to start the day. Bonds are also looking quiet so that isn't really helping with market direction as we begin the session.





Looking ahead, it's all about the ECB and it's essentially a coin flip as to what they may decide on in their meeting today. The OIS market has a 10 bps deposit facility rate cut priced in at ~51% so that tells you how markets are viewing the decision later.





I still reckon the central bank will only look to introduce more stimulus after the summer, given time to evaluate what will be the right "package" to implement. That said, they'll be skating on very, very thin ice if they choose to do so.





What do you think the ECB will do later? What are your views on the market right now? Share your thoughts/ideas with the ForexLive community here.





Happy ECB day, everyone! Hope you're all doing well as we get things going in the session ahead. It's been a quiet one to start the European morning and will likely stay that way up until we get past the ECB monetary policy decision at 1145 GMT.