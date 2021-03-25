Trade ideas thread - European session 25 March 2021

Daily thread to exchange ideas and to share your thoughts









The late drop in US equities yesterday still has a bad ring to it and that tells the tale of caution even as futures are holding up modestly at the moment.





Meanwhile, the slightly lower dollar is still suggestive of a pause for breath rather than the market switching around once again with EUR/USD arguably set to be the decisive pair in dictating sentiment ahead of the weekend.





Elsewhere, oil is tracking back lower to $60.00 as the volatile swings continue this week with a lot of attention put on the OPEC+ meeting next month now.





Even as the Fed isn't looking to take away the punchbowl just yet, the market is still adopting a more cautious tone for now as dollar gains and virus woes provide some food for thought - with the bond market selloff also pausing as it awaits key economic data.





Looking to the next few days, month-end and quarter-end rebalancing will be more of an influence too so that may keep things a bit messy and noisy before market participants gather again in search of more clarity in April.





What are your views on the market right now? Share your thoughts/ideas with the ForexLive community here.











Dollar and yen gains are seen easing ahead of European trading but the coast isn't clear yet even as risk sentiment stabilises a little on the day.