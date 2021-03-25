Trade ideas thread - European session 25 March 2021
Daily thread to exchange ideas and to share your thoughtsDollar and yen gains are seen easing ahead of European trading but the coast isn't clear yet even as risk sentiment stabilises a little on the day.
The late drop in US equities yesterday still has a bad ring to it and that tells the tale of caution even as futures are holding up modestly at the moment.
Meanwhile, the slightly lower dollar is still suggestive of a pause for breath rather than the market switching around once again with EUR/USD arguably set to be the decisive pair in dictating sentiment ahead of the weekend.
Elsewhere, oil is tracking back lower to $60.00 as the volatile swings continue this week with a lot of attention put on the OPEC+ meeting next month now.
Even as the Fed isn't looking to take away the punchbowl just yet, the market is still adopting a more cautious tone for now as dollar gains and virus woes provide some food for thought - with the bond market selloff also pausing as it awaits key economic data.
Looking to the next few days, month-end and quarter-end rebalancing will be more of an influence too so that may keep things a bit messy and noisy before market participants gather again in search of more clarity in April.
