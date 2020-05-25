Trade ideas thread - European session 25 May 2020

Daily thread to exchange ideas and to share your thoughts









Major currencies remain trapped in a relatively narrow range, with Asian equities looking more mixed as the Nikkei gains while the Hang Seng is dragged lower amid domestic worries.







See here for global coronavirus case data

With thinner liquidity conditions set to prevail, there may not be much happening today but still, you can't rule anything out. That said, I'd be wary about looking too much into any moves today amid such trading conditions.

The key spot in the market is still to watch for risk sentiment and with Wall Street out today, it is hard to gather any real sense of conviction in the market on that front.





It is a London and New York holiday today, so things are pretty much expected to be quiet in trading today and the market moves so far are suggestive of that.