Trade ideas thread - European session 25 May 2021

Meanwhile, GBP/USD is closing back in on 1.4200 though there is further resistance from the 24 February high @ 1.4241. That is another key level to watch in case the dollar does see some added downside in the days ahead.





USD/CAD continues to sit above 1.2000 with sellers also still very much in it and keeping price action below the 1.2100 level for the time being.





AUD/USD is continuing to keep just above its 100-day moving average @ 0.7726 and holding close to its key hourly moving averages now but struggling to really move back towards another firm test of the 0.7800 handle.





Elsewhere, gold is seeing recent gains stall closer to $1,890 with buyers now needing to defend the near-term bias as price starts to slip towards its 100-hour moving average @ $1,876. Further support is seen from the 200-hour moving average @ $1,859.





As things stand, it is still all about the inflation debate and with Fed speakers toeing the line, we won't be getting much more answers for now.





FX is little changed to start the day as the dollar finds itself in familiar territory, close to the lows seen last week. EUR/USD is hovering just below its 25 February high @ 1.2243 as buyers look to extend a push above 1.2200.