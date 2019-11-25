Trade ideas thread - European session 25 November 2019

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Daily thread to exchange ideas and to share your thoughts

Happy Monday, everyone! Hope you're all doing well and that you had a great weekend as we look to get things going here in the new trading week.

Risk-on is the name of the game as we begin proceedings with some positive narrative coming out from US-China trade talks since the weekend.

All that being the case, it remains to be seen if we are actually any closer to a "Phase One" deal with both sides still not showing much urgency for another face-to-face meeting.

It's going to be all about trade again for the most part this week but at the same time just be mindful of month-end flows as well.

What are your views on the market right now? Share your thoughts/ideas with the ForexLive community here.
