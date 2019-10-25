Trade ideas thread - European session 25 October 2019

Daily thread to exchange ideas and to share your thoughts





The general mood in markets is that we're caught in a bit of a limbo now with the Brexit pause and US-China trade headlines still few and far between.





That said, just be wary that things can quickly pick up as we do see those headlines trickle in but otherwise, we remain very much in wait-and-see territory for the most part.





I've been getting several queries about why an election is pound-negative even if Johnson looks likely to win one. In my view, the answer lies in that statement itself.





Likely is not the same as certainly. And a lot can happen between now and voting day, so as long as there is some degree of uncertainty, it changes the perception.





Imagine someone offering you $50 but you have to draw a random lot to get it. Among the lots drawn, there is a 5% chance of you having to pay $200 instead of receiving $50. Now, is that a risk worth taking?





Just a quick simple analogy to describe the psychology of the events taking place.





Anyway, what are your views on the market right now?





