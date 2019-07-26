Trade ideas thread - European session 26 July 2019

Daily thread to exchange ideas and to share your thoughts





Other major currencies hold more steady with the dollar in focus today ahead of the release of advanced US Q2 GDP data at 1230 GMT. Treasury yields are a tad softer with equities mildly higher amid mixed sentiment in markets with month-end trading to factor in.





As it stands, the spotlight will now shift towards Fed funds pricing once again. In my view, the US data later today will do nothing to change the Fed's decision of a 25 bps rate cut next week but it may hold some weight (alongside other data moving forward) in determining if the Fed needs to do more in the coming months.











Happy Friday, everyone! Hope you're all doing well as we get things going here on the session. It's been a quiet one to start the day with the pound holding a little lower (again) with Brexit worries starting to creep in as European leaders reaffirm their stance that they won't renegotiate the withdrawal agreement since overnight trading.