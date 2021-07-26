Trade ideas thread - European session 26 July 2021

Daily thread to exchange ideas and to share your thoughts





US futures are lower but that comes on the back of record highs on Friday. So, that isn't really signaling any major degree of risk aversion in the market.





Treasury yields are lower and that is helping the yen to hold slight gains across the board for now, with USD/JPY down from 110.50 to 110.28.





Still, not a lot has changed in terms of the technicals to start the week and dollar pairs may struggle for direction as the market looks to gear towards the Fed.





Be wary of any positioning moves in pricing in a particular outcome but for now, the market seems tentative at best awaiting further clues.





A slightly more defensive risk tone is how things are starting off in the new week, though equities are just only coming off recent highs. Chinese stocks are bleeding heavily though but I'd expect any sour tones there to abate in the hours ahead.