Trade ideas thread - European session 26 March 2020

Daily thread to exchange ideas and to share your thoughts





In the currencies space, the dollar finds itself on the back foot once again as it sits lower against the likes of the euro and yen notably. However, the greenback is maintaining some gains against the risk/commodity currencies amid the softer risk mood.





European stocks look set for a softer open later, with US futures also keeping lower by just over 1% as we start the session.





The anticipation ahead of the US weekly initial jobless claims report may be keeping some investors sidelined for now but considering the range of expectations, the release will act more as a compass to guide trading direction over the next two days.





What are your views on the market right now? Share your thoughts/ideas with the ForexLive community here.













