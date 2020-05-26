Trade ideas thread - European session 26 May 2020

Daily thread to exchange ideas and to share your thoughts









That is helping to see the dollar and yen weaker to start the day, with the aussie and kiwi leading gains in the major currencies basket.





More talk of vaccine developments is helping to spur the risk-on mood but even despite the long weekend, the more optimistic sentiment did not show much signs of abating.





Is this all going to lead to yet another meaningful leg higher in risk trades/equities after a bit of a pause towards the end of last week?





What are your views on the market right now? Share your thoughts/ideas with the ForexLive community here.





Risk is on to kick start the day as we see equities pull off yet another surging rally, with US futures keeping near 2% gains ahead of European trading.