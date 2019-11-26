Trade ideas thread - European session 26 November 2019

Daily thread to exchange ideas and to share your thoughts





The so-called "broad consensus" is now reverberating across markets for the last two days and so far we're still not sure if either side can get a deal across the finish line.





I reckon the issue of tariffs is still outstanding but I also believe that both sides can settle it if they are really desperate at the end of the day. However, as mentioned several times before, this "Phase One" deal is nothing more but a symbolic gesture.





It moves us to a trade truce over the next few months and into next year but it won't resolve the bigger dispute between both countries in the long run.





With Thanksgiving fast approaching, it looks like market participants are a little fed up with all of this and will be more than happy to see out the rest of the week in a calmer mood. But as always, be wary of any potential headline surprises.











Good day, everyone! Hope you're all doing well as we get things going here in the European morning session. Markets are settling into a bit of a comatose state to start the day as the US-China trade rhetoric continues to sing the same old song.