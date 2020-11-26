Trade ideas thread - European session 26 November 2020

Daily thread to exchange ideas and to share your thoughts









There is some daily resistance closer towards 1.1966 before 1.2000 comes into play but with it being a US holiday, it may be tough to square up the conviction of the market in chasing for an extensive break over the next two days.





Essentially, the dollar was pressured against the antipodeans earlier in the week but is now seeing more consistent pressure from other major currencies as well with GBP/USD keeping close to 1.3400 and USD/CAD flirting with 1.3000 again.





Elsewhere, gold is still stuttering close to $1,800 and its 200-day moving average while oil continues to try an keep a break higher ahead of the OPEC+ meeting next week.





It is likely to be a quiet affair over the next two days given the Thanksgiving holiday but lighter and thinner conditions could still make for some exacerbated moves, but we are likely to only get any real confirmation on them next week.





On a side note, it is a sad period for football fans all over the world with the passing of one of the greatest players to have ever graced the beautiful game. Ciao Diego.





The dollar is going to be the key focus amid thinner liquidity conditions, as we see EUR/USD manage a close above 1.1900 for the first time since 1 September, with buyers slowly nudging price higher to start the session.