Trade ideas thread - European session 26 October 2021

The dollar is sitting more mixed as it holds a light advance against the yen but sitting a touch lower against the aussie and kiwi. Other major currencies are seeing little change for the most part and keeping within 10 pips against the greenback.





EUR/USD is looking sticky around 1.1600 even as sellers seize back near-term control in trading yesterday. There is scope to roam lower but just take note of large expiries at the figure level that could attract price action over the next few days.





Meanwhile, USD/JPY is inching back towards the 114.00 level, testing its key hourly moving averages at 113.95-00 so that is one area to watch in the sessions ahead.





Adding to the upside for yen pairs is AUD/JPY moving back up to 85.50 currently as the drop late last week is slowly being recovered. CAD/JPY is also stabilising somewhat around 91.65-00 but the pair is still keeping below key near-term levels of 92.21-25.





The overall risk mood remains more positive as stocks are not letting up just yet and given the lack of key releases on the day, expect the risk momentum to be a key driver of sentiment in the day ahead at least.





Another quiet day beckons in Europe as there is little on the agenda to really shake things up ahead of key central bank meetings later this week.